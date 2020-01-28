Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Sale Price

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,885KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4570341
  • Stock #: 16627
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9JV051531
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

LOCAL CAR CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH REMAIN1NG FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 80,000KM OR DECEMBER 10 2021. FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK. PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, HDD FACTORY NAVIGATION STREAMING BLUETOOTH FOR MEDIA AND PHONE, LED LIGHTS WITH XENON LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BRAKE ASSIST, LOTS OF OPTIONS. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT. 

Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of the same address for over 24 YEARS!! 

With a FULL SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. 

Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. 

We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!!

Visit us on Facebook at  

https://www.facebook.com/malibumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550, E350, E300, E550,E400, COUPE, 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, AMG PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE 

WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT 

POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL 

APPLY ON LINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION

http://www.malibumotors.ca/financing/application.htm

www.malibumotors.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor

