2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

*** ONE OWNER DIRECTLY FROM MERCEDES BENZ CANANDA, ONTARIO VEHICLE *** FINANCE WITH $1000 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $365 BI-WEEKLY 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Blue on 2-Tone Black Leather & Alcantara Interior, 3.0L, V6 Bi-Turbo, 4MATIC (AWD), AMG, COUPE, Loaded with Navigation, 360 Degree Camera Package, Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver's Assistance Package with DTR+ Steering Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist & Attention Assist, Upgraded Burmester Premium Sound System, Adjustable Valvetronic Sport Exhaust, AMG Sport Suspension, Adjustable Air Ride Suspension, Adjustable Individual, Sport, Sport+, Comfort & ECO Drive Modes, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, 20" AMG Alloy Wheels, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Adjustable Ambient Lighting, LED Headlights, Power Sunroof, Power Heated Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, ECO Start/Stop Mode, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, SD & USB Inputs, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
