Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG|COUPE|BURMESTER|360 CAMERA|NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG|COUPE|BURMESTER|360 CAMERA|NAVI

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

  1. 4892601
  2. 4892601
  3. 4892601
  4. 4892601
  5. 4892601
  6. 4892601
  7. 4892601
  8. 4892601
  9. 4892601
  10. 4892601
  11. 4892601
  12. 4892601
  13. 4892601
  14. 4892601
  15. 4892601
  16. 4892601
  17. 4892601
  18. 4892601
  19. 4892601
  20. 4892601
  21. 4892601
  22. 4892601
  23. 4892601
  24. 4892601
  25. 4892601
Contact Seller

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4892601
  • Stock #: 473756
  • VIN: WDC0J6EB2JF473756
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
*** ONE OWNER DIRECTLY FROM MERCEDES BENZ CANANDA, ONTARIO VEHICLE *** FINANCE WITH $1000 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $365 BI-WEEKLY 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Blue on 2-Tone Black Leather & Alcantara Interior, 3.0L, V6 Bi-Turbo, 4MATIC (AWD), AMG, COUPE, Loaded with Navigation, 360 Degree Camera Package, Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver's Assistance Package with DTR+ Steering Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist & Attention Assist, Upgraded Burmester Premium Sound System, Adjustable Valvetronic Sport Exhaust, AMG Sport Suspension, Adjustable Air Ride Suspension, Adjustable Individual, Sport, Sport+, Comfort & ECO Drive Modes, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, 20" AMG Alloy Wheels, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Adjustable Ambient Lighting, LED Headlights, Power Sunroof, Power Heated Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, ECO Start/Stop Mode, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, SD & USB Inputs, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Faraz Auto Sales

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 12,802 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 32,974 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Faraz Auto Sales

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-638-XXXX

(click to show)

416-638-8132

Send A Message