2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

56,379 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Location

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

56,379KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9318064
  • Stock #: 17163
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB6JV056251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,379 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER EQUIPPED WITH FACTORY NAVIGATION, POWER TAIL GATE, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED STEERING, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR),DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS,SENSORS FOR TRUNK LID OPENING/CLOSING, TINTED GLASS, AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION,PARKING PACKAGE,CHROME LOOK ROOF RAILING,LIGHT ALLOY WHEEL 5-SPOKE DESIGN 19" ALL-ROUND,LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT,ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL,OPTICAL OFFROAD PACKAGE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

