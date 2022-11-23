$47,880+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC 43 4Matic SUV
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
52,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 154017
- VIN: WDC0G6EB7JF380634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6