$19,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDCTG4GB1JJ431136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1365
- Mileage 131,500 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Panoramic Sunroof
Premium package
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
HARD CARGO COVER
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Run flat tires
Chrome Roof Rails
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
4.60 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
Center limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Driver attention alert system
Touch-sensitive controls
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
CARGO NET STORAGE
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
MBRACE SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUTO-ON IN REVERSE REAR WIPER
115 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CARPET CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA