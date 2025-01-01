Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** ONE OWNER, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PKG, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE !!** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

91,985 KM

Details Description

$19,485

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA | ONE OWNE

Watch This Vehicle
13183877

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA | ONE OWNE

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

  1. 13183877
  2. 13183877
  3. 13183877
  4. 13183877
  5. 13183877
  6. 13183877
  7. 13183877
  8. 13183877
  9. 13183877
  10. 13183877
  11. 13183877
  12. 13183877
  13. 13183877
  14. 13183877
  15. 13183877
  16. 13183877
  17. 13183877
  18. 13183877
  19. 13183877
  20. 13183877
  21. 13183877
  22. 13183877
  23. 13183877
  24. 13183877
  25. 13183877
  26. 13183877
  27. 13183877
  28. 13183877
  29. 13183877
  30. 13183877
  31. 13183877
  32. 13183877
  33. 13183877
  34. 13183877
  35. 13183877
  36. 13183877
  37. 13183877
  38. 13183877
Contact Seller

$19,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,985KM
VIN WDCTG4GB2JJ379953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,985 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** ONE OWNER, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PKG, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE !!**


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2019 BMW X3 //M PKG | RED LEATHER | HARMAN KARDON | 360 CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW X3 //M PKG | RED LEATHER | HARMAN KARDON | 360 CAMERA 111,746 KM $28,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA | ONE OWNE for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | BACK UP CAMERA | ONE OWNE 91,985 KM $19,485 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i | PREMIUM PKG | PANO | CARPLAY | for sale in North York, ON
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i | PREMIUM PKG | PANO | CARPLAY | 99,661 KM $28,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-494-XXXX

(click to show)

437-494-3945

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,485

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA