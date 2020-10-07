+ taxes & licensing
647-321-1111
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Our 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 is like new, and with only 18,632 km!
Powering this GLA 250 is the highly sought after 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. Which produces 208 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 258 pound-feet of torque at 1250 rpm. The GLA 250 offers the very best luxury that Mercedes-Benz has to offer.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
All-wheel Drive
7-speed automated manual
Front fog/driving lights
Tire pressure monitoring
Traction control
Pre-collision safety system
4-wheel ABS
Brake drying
Emergency braking preparation
Premium Package
Driver Assistance Package
Parking Assist Package
Multimedia Package
Night Package
Interior Package
AMG® Line Exterior
Ice Edition
Convenience Package
Front seatback storage
Cruise control
Leather steering whee
Keyless ignition
Climate control
Turn signal in mirrors
Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
Electric power steering
Rear view camera
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
Interior air filtration
4 one-touch power windows
Remote keyless power door locks
Heated mirrors
Run flat tires
18 x 7.5 in. wheels
Alloy wheels
