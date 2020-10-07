Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

18,632 KM

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

GLA 250

GLA 250

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

18,632KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6090609
  • Stock #: 422783
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB0JJ422783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 is like new, and with only 18,632 km!

 

Powering this GLA 250 is the highly sought after 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. Which produces 208 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 258 pound-feet of torque at 1250 rpm. The GLA 250 offers the very best luxury that Mercedes-Benz has to offer.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:

All-wheel Drive

7-speed automated manual

Front fog/driving lights

Tire pressure monitoring

Traction control

Pre-collision safety system

4-wheel ABS

Brake drying

Emergency braking preparation

Premium Package

Driver Assistance Package

Parking Assist Package

Multimedia Package

Night Package

Interior Package

AMG® Line Exterior

Ice Edition

Convenience Package

Front seatback storage

Cruise control

Leather steering whee

Keyless ignition

Climate control

Turn signal in mirrors

Dual illuminating vanity mirrors

Electric power steering

Rear view camera

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel

Interior air filtration

4 one-touch power windows

Remote keyless power door locks

Heated mirrors

Run flat tires

18 x 7.5 in. wheels

Alloy wheels

 

 

TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.

 

Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at 647-321-1111.

Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

