2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,488

+ tax & licensing
$37,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$37,488

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7866264
  • Stock #: 153790
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB6JJ520085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153790
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GLA250 AMG PKG FULLY LOADED 43000km
ONE OWNER, LEASE RETURN, Brown Interior

*NAVIGATION
*Sunroof
*HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
*MEMORY SEAT
*BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
Lease returned
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
.All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
