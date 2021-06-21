2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,500 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7492656

7492656 Stock #: STOCK-01

STOCK-01 VIN: WDC0G4KB0JV109753

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

