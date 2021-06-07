+ taxes & licensing
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
2018 Mercedes Benz GLE 400 FULLY LOADED AMG PKG, SPORT PKG\
ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENT ( CLEAN CARFAX )
*79000 km
*NAVIGATION System
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
NO accident ( CLEAN CARFAX )
Lease returned
