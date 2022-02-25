Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

80,000 KM

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
GLE 400 4MATIC SUV

GLE 400 4MATIC SUV

Location

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB0JB005171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes Benz GLE 400 FULLY LOADED AMG PKG, SPORT PKG\ Distronic Plus / LKA / Adaptive Cruise Control / BSM /Harman Kardon
ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENT ( CLEAN CARFAX ) Ontario CAR.
This is a SALE Price: $47888 Actual Price $49498
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
*81000 km
*NAVIGATION System
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
NO accident ( CLEAN CARFAX )
Lease returned
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
.All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

