2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

73,200 KM

Details Description

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE400|4MATIC|NAV|HARMAN/KARDON|360CAM|DUALROOF|++

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE400|4MATIC|NAV|HARMAN/KARDON|360CAM|DUALROOF|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868962
  • Stock #: K4903
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB5JB144339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,200 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD! MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING! WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS! HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/APPLECARPLAY/ANDROIDAUTO, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, OFFROAD MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

