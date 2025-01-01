Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HARMAN & KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW SHADES, REAR ENTERTAINMENT, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, NAVIGATION, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

194,350 KM

Details Description

$36,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class 63 //AMG | 7 SEATER | LOADED |

Watch This Vehicle
12955061

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class 63 //AMG | 7 SEATER | LOADED |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12955061
  2. 12955061
  3. 12955061
  4. 12955061
  5. 12955061
  6. 12955061
  7. 12955061
  8. 12955061
  9. 12955061
  10. 12955061
  11. 12955061
  12. 12955061
  13. 12955061
  14. 12955061
  15. 12955061
  16. 12955061
  17. 12955061
  18. 12955061
  19. 12955061
  20. 12955061
  21. 12955061
  22. 12955061
  23. 12955061
  24. 12955061
  25. 12955061
  26. 12955061
  27. 12955061
  28. 12955061
  29. 12955061
  30. 12955061
  31. 12955061
  32. 12955061
  33. 12955061
  34. 12955061
  35. 12955061
  36. 12955061
  37. 12955061
  38. 12955061
  39. 12955061
Contact Seller

$36,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,350KM
VIN 4JGDF7FE8JB007808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,350 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **




===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HARMAN & KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW SHADES, REAR ENTERTAINMENT, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, NAVIGATION, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED 58,111 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED 141,501 KM $10,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER | for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER | 121,242 KM $23,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS