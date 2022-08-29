Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

143,000 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

Premium Navigation/Leather/8 Pass

Location

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

143,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9112501
  • Stock #: Yse88888
  • VIN: WD4BG2EE9J3350771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
3rd Row Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

