2018 Mercedes-Benz S550

S63 CONVERSION|CARBON EXTERIOR|DESIGNO|LWB|HUD|NIGHT VISION

2018 Mercedes-Benz S550

S63 CONVERSION|CARBON EXTERIOR|DESIGNO|LWB|HUD|NIGHT VISION

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$96,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4892613
  • Stock #: 398445
  • VIN: WDDUG8GB2JA398445
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
***CARPROOF VERIFIED, ONE OWNER DIRECTLY FROM MERCEDES BENZ CANADA*** FINANCE WITH $6000 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $680 BI-WEEKLY 84 MONTHS OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Diamond White Metallic on Black Diamond Stitched Perforated Leather Interior, 4.0L, V8 Twin-Turbo, 4MATIC (AWD), AMG Package, Long Wheel Base (LWB), Fully Loaded with Night Vision, Heads-Up Display, Navigation, 360 Degree All Around Camera Package, Distronic Plus/Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver's Assistance Package with Parking Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Brake Assist, Speed Adjustment, Active Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Assistance Graphic & Attention Assist, AMG Alloy Wheels, Massage Seats, Dynamic Seats, Upgraded Burmester Premium Sound System, LED Multibeam Headlights, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Heated & Cooled Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Leather & Wood Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Arm Rests, Adjustable Air Ride Suspension, Adjustable Individual, ECO, Sport & Comfort Driving Modes, Soft Close Vacuum Doors, Adjustable Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Powered Rear Privacy Shades, ECO Stop/Start Mode, WIFI HotSpot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charging, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, CD Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, SD Card & USB Inputs, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. An additional cost of $599 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

