$15,987+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWC|V6POWERED|7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|ECOMODE
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWC|V6POWERED|7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|ECOMODE
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$15,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J4527
- Mileage 135,331 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V6 POWERED, AWC ALL WHEEL CONTROL 4WD, SUNROOF, ECO MODE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH TO START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, IPOD, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622