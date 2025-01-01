Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V6 POWERED, AWC ALL WHEEL CONTROL 4WD, SUNROOF, ECO MODE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH TO START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, IPOD, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

135,331 KM

Details Description

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWC|V6POWERED|7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|ECOMODE

13123091

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWC|V6POWERED|7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|ECOMODE

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,331KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX4JZ608666

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4527
  • Mileage 135,331 KM

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V6 POWERED, AWC ALL WHEEL CONTROL 4WD, SUNROOF, ECO MODE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH TO START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, IPOD, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$15,987

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander