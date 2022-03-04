2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$41,900 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8487102

8487102 Stock #: 3336

3336 VIN: JA4J24A59JZ620336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

