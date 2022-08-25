$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima
S - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8995450
- Stock #: P5918A
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP1JC142789
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P5918A
- Mileage 108,294 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Altima is a capable sedan with desirable options and a roomy, comfortable cabin. This 2018 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in North York.
Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2018 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This sedan has 108,294 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is S. The S trim adds some nice features to this Altima. It comes with remote start, a rearview camera, heated front seats, an upgraded audio system with Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, steering wheel-mounted audio control, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic headlights, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Vehicle Features
