<p>*BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL* </p><p>CLEAN CARFAX 2018 NISSAN QASHQAI SV 2.0L FWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH A SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX! 3MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2018 Nissan Qashqai

120,570 KM

$13,899

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV FWD *CLEAN CARFAX*CERTIFIED*

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV FWD *CLEAN CARFAX*CERTIFIED*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP5JW105588

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,570 KM

*BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL* 

CLEAN CARFAX 2018 NISSAN QASHQAI SV 2.0L FWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH A SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX! 3MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-862-7904

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2018 Nissan Qashqai