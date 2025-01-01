$16,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV/APPLE CARPLAY/REMOTE STARTER
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV/APPLE CARPLAY/REMOTE STARTER
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT5JC798258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Back Up Camera, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Warning, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, remote starter
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
HARD CARGO COVER
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
6.39 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Front struts
Footwell lights
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
17.1 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
1.02 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
.63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC 131,500 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti Q50 S LUXE 68,737 KM $22,950 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i 101,325 KM $23,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2018 Nissan Rogue