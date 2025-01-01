$13,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Exterior Color: Gun Metallic Gray | Interior Color: Charcoal Black Cloth | Drivetrain: Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
This robust 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD delivers capability and comfort in a highly popular package. Finished in sleek Gun Metallic Gray over a matching Charcoal Black interior, this is the versatile crossover engineered for all seasons and all roads. It stands out by integrating advanced driver assistance and key premium features typically reserved for higher trim levels.The Intelligent Advantage: Capability & Comfort
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive: Engineered to automatically adapt to changing road conditions, the Intelligent AWD system provides superior grip and control, offering a secure and confident drive whether you're dealing with snow, rain, or dirt roads.
Panoramic Sky View: Experience the unexpected luxury of the expansive Power Panoramic Moonroof, flooding the cabin with natural light and providing an open-air feel for all passengers.
Ready for the Elements: Stay comfortable with Heated Front Seats and Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ensuring a cozy climate regardless of the temperature outside.
This Rogue is equipped with critical driver assistance systems that monitor your surroundings and actively help keep you safe.
Blind Spot Warning (BSW): Provides a visual and audible alert when a vehicle enters your blind zone, making lane changes significantly safer.
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): This vital system monitors speed and distance and can automatically apply the brakes to help prevent or mitigate a forward collision.
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA): Essential for parking lots, it warns you of approaching vehicles as you back out of a space.
Combined with the user-friendly NissanConnect® Infotainment System with seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, this Rogue SV is a complete package offering premium features without the premium price tag.
Odometer: 152,000 KM.
Special Finance Price: $13,999 | Cash Price: $15,499
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.
