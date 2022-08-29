Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,880

+ tax & licensing
$21,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

FWD S

2018 Nissan Rogue

FWD S

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9035152
  • Stock #: 153960
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT8JC842270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153960
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Rogue FWD S Automatic 2.5L 4-Cyl Gasoline

This is a Financing price: $21880 Actual cash price is $23488
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Key Features:
* Backup Camera
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Tilted Steering wheel
* Mounted Controls on Steering wheel ( Radio / Cruise / Bluetooth )
* Bluetooth
* AM/FM/MP3 / USB / AUX-in / Bluetooth
* 4 Brand new tires
* Tinted glass
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
.All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
