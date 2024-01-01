$21,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 NISSAN ROGUE SV | AWD | HEATED ROGUE
NISSAN ROGUE SV | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM
2018 NISSAN ROGUE SV | AWD | HEATED ROGUE
NISSAN ROGUE SV | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,170KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV6JC705281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1068
- Mileage 51,170 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Spacious Design & Unwavering Reliability! Clean CarFax - Financing for All Credit Types - Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. Comes with: AWD | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | Backup Cam . Well Equipped - Spacious and Comfortable Seating - Advanced Safety Features - Extremely Reliable.
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
HARD CARGO COVER
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
6.39 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Center locking differential
Multi-function display
Front struts
Footwell lights
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
17.1 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
1.02 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
.63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2017 Honda Civic LX 111,400 KM $13,550 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe " 132,073 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Touring 138,857 KM $16,650 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2018 NISSAN ROGUE SV | AWD | HEATED ROGUE