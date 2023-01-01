2018 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 2 9 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9759682

9759682 Stock #: l2897

l2897 VIN: 3N1AB7AP0JY290480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 60,292 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rearview Camera Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.