2018 Porsche Macan
S AWD *MINT*LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,780 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION LOW KILOMETER 2018 PORSCHE MACAN S AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH TONS OF DRIVING LEFT! 75,750 ORIGINAL KMS ON IT! VERY RELIABLE 3.0L V6 ENGINE PRODUCING 340 HP WITH A SMOOTH DELIVERY! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $38,750 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 416-822-3445
Auto Resale Inc.
