$36,936+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
2018 Porsche Macan
S - Premium Package Plus
2018 Porsche Macan
S - Premium Package Plus
Location
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
416-840-3292
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,936
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,387KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AB2A57JLB32952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # UMT2952
- Mileage 82,387 KM
Vehicle Description
S
Premium Package Plus8EY LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)4F6 Porsche Entry and Drive3FU Panoramic Roof SystemPA2 Auto-Dimming Mirrors i.c.w. Driver Memory PackagePE5 Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package4A4 Seat Heating (Front and Rear}
Seat Ventilation (Front)9VL BOSE Surround Sound System6H1 Side Blades in Exterior Color1N3 Power steering PlusCY3 20" RS Spyder Design Wheels7Y7 Lane Change Assist (LCA)IV2 Porsche Connect Plus
AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!
We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.
Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us.
Our Fair Prices which are Below Market takes the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing.
Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminates negotiation.
Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself.
PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY. Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.
Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders … also Affiliate Debt Reduction Assistance.
Massive indoor showroom that holds 30 vehicles inside plus outside holds 30 vehicles. We also own 7 Dealerships with New and Used inventory for an additional selection of over 300 vehicles to choose from.
No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford Lincoln, Formula Ford Lincoln, Weston Ford, Pickering Jeep Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar and Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise.
Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers across the GTA.
Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.
we speak many languages such as - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian ...
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-840-3292
2018 Porsche Macan