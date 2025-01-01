Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!

**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR ! COMES LOADED WITH BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, SPORT & SPORT PLUS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, EXTERIOR LIGHTING, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**

** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2018 Porsche Macan

122,544 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan

S | PREMIUM | BOSE | RED LEATHER |

12688173

2018 Porsche Macan

S | PREMIUM | BOSE | RED LEATHER |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,544KM
VIN WP1AB2A55JLB30164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 122,544 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Porsche Macan