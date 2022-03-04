Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

34,402 KM

Details Description Features

$57,998

+ tax & licensing
$57,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

AWD

AWD

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

34,402KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8507996
  • VIN: wp1aa2a51jlb24302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,402 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Porsche Macan | AWD | No Accident | One Owner | Low Mileage | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | Parking Sensor | Alloy Wheel | Blind Spot Assist | Keyless Entry | Keyless Start | Panoroof | BOSE Surround Sounds System | Bluetooth | Heated Steering Wheel | Front & Rear Heated Seat | Cooled Seat | Watch | A/C | Sport Mode | ESP | Lane Departure Warning | Off Road Mode | Stop&Start | Power Window | Seat Memory | Auto headlight | 14-Ways Power Seat | &&& More

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.







AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.



Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!


Warranty:
Warranty Available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

