2018 Porsche Panamera

36,902 KM

Details Description Features

$89,888

+ tax & licensing
$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

2018 Porsche Panamera

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

36,902KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5650638
  • Stock #: 190584
  • VIN: WP0CB2A73JL190584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 190584
  • Mileage 36,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2018 Porsche Panamera is like new, and with only 36,902 km!

 

Powering this Panamera sporting a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 that makes 440 hp @ 5650 rpm and 405 Lb-Ft @ 1750 rpm. Acceleration to 60 mph is achieved in as little as 4.0 seconds.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:

All-wheel Drive

Clean CarFax

8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)

AlarmBack-Up Camera

Cruise Control

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Auto-Off Headlights

Interior Cargo Shade

Keyless Start/Entry

Rear Parking Aid

Power Liftgate

Seat-Massage 

Adjustable Steering WheelSteering 

Mirror Memory

Active Suspension System

Electronic Stability Control

Smart Device Integration

Brake Assist

Apple CarPlay

Lane Departure Warning

Blind Spot Monitoring

 

 

TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Bentley, Audi, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.

 

FEEL FREE TO CALL/TEXT US DIRECTLY WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 647-321-1111

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot

