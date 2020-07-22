+ taxes & licensing
Our 2018 Porsche Panamera is like new, and with only 36,902 km!
Powering this Panamera sporting a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 that makes 440 hp @ 5650 rpm and 405 Lb-Ft @ 1750 rpm. Acceleration to 60 mph is achieved in as little as 4.0 seconds.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
All-wheel Drive
Clean CarFax
8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
AlarmBack-Up Camera
Cruise Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto-Off Headlights
Interior Cargo Shade
Keyless Start/Entry
Rear Parking Aid
Power Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Adjustable Steering WheelSteering
Mirror Memory
Active Suspension System
Electronic Stability Control
Smart Device Integration
Brake Assist
Apple CarPlay
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring
TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Bentley, Audi, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.
FEEL FREE TO CALL/TEXT US DIRECTLY WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 647-321-1111
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO
