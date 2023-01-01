Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

114,025 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1695066293
  2. 1695066293
  3. 1695066285
  4. 1695066285
  5. 1695066289
  6. 1695066291
  7. 1695066292
  8. 1695066291
  9. 1695066292
  10. 1695066355
  11. 1695066346
  12. 1695066353
  13. 1695066352
  14. 1695066352
  15. 1695066352
  16. 1695066342
  17. 1695066352
  18. 1695066351
  19. 1695066413
  20. 1695066413
  21. 1695066412
  22. 1695066408
  23. 1695066409
  24. 1695066410
  25. 1695066412
  26. 1695066407
  27. 1695066399
  28. 1695066439
  29. 1695066440
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435776
  • Stock #: 3709
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM3JS290252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,025 KM

Vehicle Description

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2022 Mitsubishi Outl...
 25,216 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz A...
 52,559 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 188,105 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory