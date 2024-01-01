$13,799+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Tradesman 4X4 Ecodiesel *SAFETY CERTIFIED*MINT*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$13,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 282,670 KM
Vehicle Description
**DEAL OF THE WEEK** SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH A WARRANTY INCLUDED!
2018 RAM 1500 CREW CAB TRADESMAN 4X4 ECODIESEL FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK MAINTAINED HEAVILY, HEALTHY ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION! VEHICLE IS GETTING BRAND NEW ROROS AND PADS ALL AROUND! VEHICLE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN NO RUST! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $13,799 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Auto Resale Inc.
+ taxes & licensing
