$15,399+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Express 4x4 5.7 HEMI *CREWCAB*CERTIFIED*
2018 RAM 1500
Express 4x4 5.7 HEMI *CREWCAB*CERTIFIED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$15,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 259,870 KM
Vehicle Description
**DEAL OF THE WEEK** SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH A WARRANTY INCLUDED!
2018 RAM 1500 CREW CAB EXPRESS 5.7 HEMI FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK MAINTAINED HEAVILY, HEALTHY ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION! VEHICLE IS GETTING BRAND NEW ROTORS AND PADS ALL AROUND! VEHICLE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN NO RUST! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $15,399 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904