Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**DEAL OF THE WEEK** SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH A WARRANTY INCLUDED! </p><p> </p><p>2018 RAM 1500 CREW CAB EXPRESS 5.7 HEMI FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK MAINTAINED HEAVILY, HEALTHY ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION! VEHICLE IS GETTING BRAND NEW ROTORS AND PADS ALL AROUND! VEHICLE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN NO RUST! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $15,399 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p> </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p> </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2018 RAM 1500

259,870 KM

Details Description Features

$15,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 5.7 HEMI *CREWCAB*CERTIFIED*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 5.7 HEMI *CREWCAB*CERTIFIED*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1727564870
  2. 1727564869
  3. 1727564892
  4. 1727564892
  5. 1727564892
  6. 1727564892
  7. 1727564866
  8. 1727564892
  9. 1727564892
  10. 1727564891
  11. 1727564892
  12. 1727564892
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
259,870KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KTXJG148870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 259,870 KM

Vehicle Description

**DEAL OF THE WEEK** SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH A WARRANTY INCLUDED! 

 

2018 RAM 1500 CREW CAB EXPRESS 5.7 HEMI FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK MAINTAINED HEAVILY, HEALTHY ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION! VEHICLE IS GETTING BRAND NEW ROTORS AND PADS ALL AROUND! VEHICLE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN NO RUST! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $15,399 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc 

 

56 Martin Ross Ave

 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD I4 *CERTIFIED*LOADED* for sale in North York, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD I4 *CERTIFIED*LOADED* 203,960 KM $10,899 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD *CERTIFIED*STOW N GO* for sale in North York, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD *CERTIFIED*STOW N GO* 188,888 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 5dr HB Auto *CERTIFIED*CLEAN* for sale in North York, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 5dr HB Auto *CERTIFIED*CLEAN* 146,850 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,399

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500