2018 RAM 1500

125,386 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box *Ltd Avail*

2018 RAM 1500

ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box *Ltd Avail*

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,386KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6206001
  • Stock #: 177870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 177870
  • Mileage 125,386 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... A- Choose your vehicle .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 647 699-8214 .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home ...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
1OWNER OFF LEASE, LEASED IN 2017 AND SERVICED IN 2019 AND 2020 IN DODGE STORE .......PICK UP TRUCK..................4WD.................RAM1500...........HEMI 5.7L.....................AUTOMATIC............A/C.........CRUISE CONTROL..................KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!........HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION.................WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

