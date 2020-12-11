Menu
2018 RAM 1500

87,927 KM

Details Description

$33,724

+ tax & licensing
$33,724

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman EcoDiesel|CREWCAB|4X4|NAV|TWOTONE|+

2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman EcoDiesel|CREWCAB|4X4|NAV|TWOTONE|+

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

87,927KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6363752
  Stock #: H4234
  VIN: 1C6RR7LMXJS290426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H4234
  • Mileage 87,927 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** ECODIESEL POWERED! 4X4! BEDLINER INSTALLED! LONG MIRRORS! HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN TWO TONE GREY AND BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED MOPAR KATZKIN LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, AM/FM/SATELLITE, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, 3 DOOR GARAGE OPENER, POWER REARVIEW WINDOW, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

