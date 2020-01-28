Menu
2018 RAM Cargo Van

3500 HIGH ROOF

2018 RAM Cargo Van

3500 HIGH ROOF

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Sale Price

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,786KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4590462
  • Stock #: 159938
  • VIN: 3C6URVJG9JE159938
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

