2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport 5-door Auto-CLEAN CARFAX-SUNROOF

2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport 5-door Auto-CLEAN CARFAX-SUNROOF

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,206KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4896477
  • VIN: 4S3GTAF61J3730362
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

2018 Subaru Impreza Hatchback, a Great Condition Almost-New Commuter ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2018 Subaru Impreza comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER BOXER MOTOR that puts out 152 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: HEATED SEAT and SUNROOF. CLEAN CARFAX ! 77/100 rating from JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES ! Well reviewed: "...the Impreza performs very well. Handling is well sorted, brakes are responsive and confidence-inspiring, and the steering is sporty and communicative," (edumunds.com). "The 2018 Subaru Impreza boasts excellent safety scores and lots of space in both rows of seats," (cars.usnews.com). INCLUDES ALL WHEEL DRIVE ! Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Cloth Interior
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

