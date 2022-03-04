Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

134,410 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

134,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8494366
  • VIN: 4S3GTAH67J3737247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,410 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Impreza Hatchback, A Great Choice for an All Wheel Drive Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2018 Subaru Impreza comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 152 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "Notably, we picked the 2018 Subaru Impreza as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for 2018," (edumunds.com).

 

"Compared to other models in this class, the Impreza is a standout for its stellar handling, roomy cabin, available hatchback body style, and a number of widely available advanced driver aids," (edumunds.com).

 

"The 2018 Impreza has a solid list of strengths:

 

Standard with all-wheel drive

Impressive fuel efficiency

Plenty of passenger space

Some of the best safety scores in the class," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"The Impreza delivers a smooth, composed ride with excellent road grip thanks to standard all-wheel drive," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Drivers aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PROXIMITY SENSORS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, and ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

