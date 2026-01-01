$12,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru Legacy
3.6R LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARR
2018 Subaru Legacy
3.6R LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARR
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
184,230KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3BNEN68J3029279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9971
- Mileage 184,230 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2018 Subaru Legacy 3.6R LIMITED, black color with 184,000km (STK#9971) This vehicle was $13990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2018 Subaru Legacy 3.6R LIMITED, black color with 184,000km (STK#9971) This vehicle was $13990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Woodgrain interior accents
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Maintenance-free battery
Rearview Camera System
Leather steering wheel trim
Simulated wood dash trim
Self-leveling headlights
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Aluminum door sill trim
Led Headlights
Metallic door trim
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
1 SUBWOOFER
FUEL CUT-OFF IMPACT SENSOR
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM BRAND
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
3 REAR HEADRESTS
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
11 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC DASH TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
VOICE GUIDED DIRECTIONS SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
SUNGLASSES HOLDER STORAGE
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
GROCERY BAG HOLDER STORAGE
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
PHONE STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
STARLINK INFOTAINMENT
YELP CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
VEHICLE LOCATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ILLUMINATED CENTER CONSOLE
Rear Crumple Zones
GOOGLE SEARCH CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
CORNERING HEADLIGHTS
WIPER ACTIVATED HEADLIGHTS
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPLE CARPLAY SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
MEMORY CARD SLOT AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MAINTENANCE SCHEDULING SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
HD RADIO RADIO
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
MYSUBARU SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
DUAL FRONT SEAT CUSHION AIRBAGS
PADDLE SHIFTER STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
ORGANIZER TRAY CENTER CONSOLE
IHEARTRADIO INTERNET RADIO APP
LAMP FAILURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DIVERSITY ANTENNA TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOW OIL PRESSURE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BLACK HEADLIGHT BEZEL COLOR
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
LOW WASHER FLUID WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SLIDING SUNSHADE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY RADIO
VOICE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VOICE OPERATED RADIO
10 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
8 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
FULL TIME 4WD TYPE
VENTILATED DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
BLACK WITH CHROME ACCENTS GRILLE COLOR
4.2 IN. INSTRUMENT CLUSTER SCREEN SIZE
STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST TIP COLOR
BODY-COLOR ROCKER PANEL COLOR
STITCHER INTERNET RADIO APP
DOUBLE WISHBONE REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
490 CCA BATTERY RATING
576 WATTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
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Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2018 Subaru Legacy