Beautiful 2018 Subaru Outback for sale! Nice colour combo: blue on tan!

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799. 
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.

2018 Subaru Outback

120,499 KM

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback

2.5I TOURING/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5I TOURING/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

877-554-4226

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,499KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSDDCXJ3266846

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,499 KM

Beautiful 2018 Subaru Outback for sale! Nice colour combo: blue on tan!

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
1 (877)-554-4226

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

