$18,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru Outback
2.5I TOURING/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA
2018 Subaru Outback
2.5I TOURING/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,499KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSDDCXJ3266846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 120,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 2018 Subaru Outback for sale! Nice colour combo: blue on tan!
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
1 (877)-554-4226
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
dynamicfinemotors.ca
1 (877)-554-4226
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dynamic Fine Motors
2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE/SERVICE RECORDS/LEATHER/SUNROOF/REAR CAME 82,799 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic TOURING/LEATHER/SUNROOF/CARPLAY 113,499 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza LIMITED/V6/LEATHER/SUNROOF/MOONROOF 144,299 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Email Dynamic Fine Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
877-554-XXXX(click to show)
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Dynamic Fine Motors
877-554-4226
2018 Subaru Outback