2018 Subaru WRX

$27,498 + taxes & licensing 74,500 KM Used

Listing ID: 9962846

9962846 Stock #: 813062

813062 VIN: JF1VA1A60J9813062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension 4.11 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank 40-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/45R17 94W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Additional Features Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Piano Black Door Panel Insert 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Wheels: 17 x 8 Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: gunmetal coating Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat

