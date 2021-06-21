2018 Tesla Model S

$74,995 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 3 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7513152

7513152 Stock #: J4459

J4459 VIN: 5YJSA1E27JF272506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 47,346 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.