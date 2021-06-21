Menu
2018 Tesla Model S

47,346 KM

Details Description

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Tesla Model S

2018 Tesla Model S

75D|MCU2|BIODEFENSE|AIRSUSPENSION|GLASSROOF|HIFI|+

2018 Tesla Model S

75D|MCU2|BIODEFENSE|AIRSUSPENSION|GLASSROOF|HIFI|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,346KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7513152
  • Stock #: J4459
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E27JF272506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,346 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING MCU2 UPGRADE! BIODEFENSE MODE! HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION! FULL GLASS PANORAMIC ROOF! AUTOPILOT! PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE! HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GREY ON MATCHING TWO TONE GREY AND BLACK INTERIOR, HALF STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, ALL HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE AVOIDANCE, BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, AM/FM/SPOTIFY/STREAMING/NETFLIX/YOUTUBE/TWITCH/WEB BROWSER/CARAOKE/SIRIUSXM, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HIFI IMMERSIVE SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, ROMANCE MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
