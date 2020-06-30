Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota 86 6M GT

30,500 KM

Details Description Features

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

888-320-9420

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota 86 6M GT

2018 Toyota 86 6M GT

TRD upgrade/RIMS/INTAKE/EXHAUST

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota 86 6M GT

TRD upgrade/RIMS/INTAKE/EXHAUST

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

888-320-9420

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5327795
  • Stock #: 3272
  • VIN: JF1ZNAE1XJ9700742

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

30,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oceanic Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 30,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY SERVICED**CERTIFIED AT "DEALER" STANDARD**INSPECTION OF YOUR CHOICE**WARRANTY WITH EVERY VEHICLE**UNCONDITIONAL DEALER SUPPORT!! NO EXTRA FEES ON SAFETY CERTIFICATION! Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C
*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 65,228 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS 300
 59,725 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t
 40,610 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

888-320-XXXX

(click to show)

888-320-9420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory