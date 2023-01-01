2018 Toyota C-HR

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 0 8 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10396557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 34,088 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.