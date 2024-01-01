Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR FWD XLE - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Push Start, Backup Camera, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise control, And Much More. Odometer: 121,000 KM.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

2018 Toyota C-HR

121,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE - BLINDSPOT|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT|PUSH START

11934980

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE - BLINDSPOT|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT|PUSH START

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NMTKHMBX7JR056940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC - AMG PKG|ONE OWNER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC - AMG PKG|ONE OWNER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA 118,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic 4X4 V8- ONE OWNER|CLEAN CARFAX|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS for sale in North York, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic 4X4 V8- ONE OWNER|CLEAN CARFAX|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS 139,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru WRX STI - LOW KM|PPF|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY for sale in North York, ON
2020 Subaru WRX STI - LOW KM|PPF|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY 65,000 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
2018 Toyota C-HR