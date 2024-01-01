$20,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,LOADED,BLIND SPOT
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 TOYOTA CH-R , LANE ASSIST,NO ACCIDENT,BACK CAM ,LOADED
Very Clean Unit, 4 Cylinder 2.0 L Automatic Transmissions. No Accidents, Clean Title, Clean Carfax Provided. Expand Vehicle Features below to see the available options for this vehicle.
This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $695.
SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ACCEPTED
WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK
At Auto Rev, we do our best to secure the best experience for our customers. That is why we have created the best Warranty Packages possible with our Partners, to really get you your money's worth. 3-Year Warranty available with up to $4000/claim for purchase on this vehicle!
We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.
Vehicle Features
