2018 Toyota C-HR

66,470 KM

Details Features

$26,465

+ tax & licensing
$26,465

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,465

+ taxes & licensing

66,470KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9060241
  • Stock #: P5930
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX4JR034118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5930
  • Mileage 66,470 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Leather shift knob
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio: TBA
GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve
Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift
379.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
17" aluminum alloy wheels
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wing Spoiler
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P215/60R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Heated sport front bucket seats
Fabric Seat Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft recline vertical adjustment and driver power lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7" Display Screen
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7" Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers multifunctional steering wheel controls Aha audio system internet radio POI search...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

