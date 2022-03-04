$26,890+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2018 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
80,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8605502
- Stock #: P10136
- VIN: 4T1B11HK3JU105803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,870 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2