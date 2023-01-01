Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

138,440 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,440KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10274793
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8JC977850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,440 KM

Vehicle Description

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

 WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

