2018 Toyota Corolla

LE BACK UP CANERA HEATED SEAT BLUE TOOTH

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4514931
  • Stock #: 49380
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3JC049380
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

NEW ARRIVAL 


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATIOn

REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, 

CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. All of AUTO ISLAND INC vehicles are certified and safety inspected, go through multiple point inspection by our certified mechanic and are detailed to make sure they are in perfect showroom condition. 

 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

