Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7838100
  • Stock #: 153786
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC067479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153786
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Corolla LE ECO
Mileage:95000K.m
Features:
*Sunroof
*Adaptive Cruise Control
* Backup Camera
* 6.1" Touch panel Display audio
* Automatic Transmission
* Premium Leather and Fabric Seat Material
* Paddle Shifter
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* FM / AM / USB / CD / Bluetooth
* Steering Wheel Control
* Spoiler
* FOG light
* Keyless Entry
* USB input
* Bluetooth
* 6 Speakers
* Cruise Control
* Heated Driver and Passenger Seats
* High Solar Energy Absorbing Windows Glass
* LED Headlamps

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 5.9 % Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2014 Toyota Sienna 5...
 168,000 KM
$20,488 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 126,000 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 104,000 KM
$21,488 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory